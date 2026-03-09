The state Republican Party’s convention in Ruidoso narrowed the list of five men vying for New Mexico’s biggest political prize in 2026 down to two: Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull and advertising executive Doug Turner — but that may not keep the other candidates from using a backdoor to get their name on the ballot for governor anyway. New Mexico GOP Chairwoman Amy Barela speaks at the 2026 NMGOP convention in Ruiodoso / NMGOP

Of the 430 delegates who voted, 55% chose Hull and 24% chose Turner, according to the party’s readout. Under state law, candidates must submit nominating signatures from individual voters in Jan. then earn 20% of the votes at the pre-primary convention to have their name automatically placed on the ballot for state offices.

But, candidates who fail to meet the 20% threshold can qualify by submitting about 2,300 additional signatures from Republican voters by March 17th.

Duke Rodriguez, a former cabinet secretary for Governor Gary Johnson turned cannabis business owner, received just 9% of delegate votes but said Monday that he had already secured enough signatures to qualify. “The convention is one room,” Rodriguez said. “The primary is the entire state.”

Steve Lanier, a first-term state senator from San Juan County, failed to meet the threshold with just 7% support also said he had also secured enough signatures to be on the June 2nd ballot.

James Ellison, a former public regulation commission member, earned just 1% of delegate votes.

