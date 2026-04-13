By Pat Davis — In the high-stakes world of politics, campaign cash buys the loudest megaphone; and, if that’s true, Deb Haaland can afford to splurge on a really big one in the final sprint to the June primary after raising more than $11 million in her race for governor.

Campaign finance reports filed today cover candidate fundraising and expenses over the previous six months and give insight into funds candidates have to spent on advertising and staff to get out the vote before the June 2nd Primary Election Day.

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In the Democratic Primary, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman will report raising almost $2.5 million over the previous six months, New Mexico Political Report has learned. That brings his yearlong total to just over $3.7 million and he will enter the final stretch with “just over $850,000,” to spend a source confirmed.

Haaland has raised more than $11.1 million in the primary to date, including $4.1 million in new money, with $4.3 million still available to spend. By comparison, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham raised $13.5 million for her 2022 reelection across both the primary and general elections.

In the Republican primary, advertising executive Doug Turner had the strongest showing with $505,250 raised and $439,592 remaining. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull enters the final stretch with $238,133 on hand of $494,011 raised, followed by cannabis business owner Duke Rodriguez with $174,812 remaining of $501,249 raised.

Among independent candidates, Ken Miyagishima filed his report on April 5th, the day before the reporting period ended. At that time he reported raising just over $201,000 and having just $1,443 on hand. Independents Gene Pettit and Jacob Smith reported $616 and $348 available, respectively.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.