New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and 23 other attorneys general sued this week to permanently block President Trump’s executive order restricting mail-in voting. The motion for summary judgment argues the order unlawfully interferes with states’ constitutional authority to administer their own elections.

Torrez and others, which includes Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as a lead plaintiff, claim Trump’s Executive Order No. 14399 is unconstitutional and exceeds the authority of the president. Arguments in the motion state the order unconstitutionally dictates federal voter eligibility lists and charges the U.S. Postal Service with compiling these lists, infringing on Congressional and state power. The states assert they face sovereign and fiscal injury, along with harm to public trust, if forced to follow the new federal procedures.

A court has ordered the Trump administration to respond to the motion by May 7, 2026. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 2, 2026.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.