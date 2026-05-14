Deb Haaland has done it again. In the most recent campaign finance reports for candidates for governor, Haaland added $868,673 to her campaign war chest, outpacing all other candidates for governor combined.

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Haaland made history in April when her reports showed she had raised just over $11.1 million in her campaign for governor, more than twice what all other candidates for governor had raised combined. In this most recent report covering April 7 – May 4, Haaland reported $868,673 in new donations while spending just over $2 million, mostly on advertising and digital fundraising expenses. She had $3,155,639 available to spend, though some of that funding is restricted for use only in the general election, if she prevails in the June 2 primary. Candidates have one more finance report due at the end of May before polls close. Gubernatorial campaign finance report summaries, as of May 4, 2026. NMSOS

Her nearest competitor in the fundraising race remains Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. He raised $152,373 in the Democratic primary bringing his total fundraising haul to just over $4.1 million. After $657,528 in reported spending, also mostly on advertising, he heads into the final month of the primary with $348,273 in cash on hand.

In the Republican primary, cannabis business owner Duke Rodriguez leads in cash available to spend with $513,392 available headed into the final month of the primary. He has donated $1.5 million of his own money to fund his campaign. Advertising executive Doug Turner has raised $711,060 in total and has $281,087 left to spend. Former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull enters the final month with $227,234 available from $577,728 raised so far.

Former Democrat Ken Miyagishima, now running as an independent candidate, has $958 to spend from a total of $214,405 raised.

Author The Paper staff This story is a staff report from The Paper.