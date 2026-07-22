Submitted by Rep. Kathleen Cates, District 44

We live in a time where nearly everything requires an app or an account on a website. But what would you do if you simply couldn’t access the resource you needed?

Imagine you log in to a state-run website to update your health care information, but the website isn’t compatible with the accessibility features you use. Or you need to access an appointment on the second floor of a building, but the elevator is out of service, and stairs are the only option. When you come across an accessibility issue like this, who do you report it to? The commission on disability, the Attorney General’s office, or another agency?

All of these are appropriate places to report accessibility issues but the data is spread across multiple agencies. A centralized Office of Accessibility would create a centralized reporting place. Equal access is the difference between independence and dependence. For many disabled New Mexicans, this is not a hypothetical; it is a daily reality.

Currently, accessibility standards vary widely across state agencies. Accessibility means more than just having automatic door buttons. It means ensuring that everyone has equal access to information and services.

Government websites should be screen reader accessible so that those who are blind and visually impaired can access the same information as their sighted peers. Additionally, any government video should have captions available. Accessibility should matter to everyone because anyone can become disabled at any time. These are just a few examples of what an Accessibility Office would work to improve.

The proposed Accessibility Act would create a state department that would generate an annual report detailing the accessibility status of websites, mobile applications, and physical locations operated by state agencies. The office would gather data for elected officials to use when allocating funding.

The Accessibility Office would not be making funding decisions, rather it will provide real data to funding decision makers. It would give agencies measurable goals and specific items to work toward rather than very broad “make everything more accessible” goals. The data gathered each year would be used to hold agencies accountable and ensure that progress is being made. It is impossible to fix what we are unaware of. Accessibility means ensuring every New Mexican can access the services and resources they need. Reach out to your representative and encourage them to support the Office of Accessibility legislation.

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