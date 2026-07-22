Submitted by Frank James Smith Jr.

Every ten years, following the U.S. Census, election district maps are redrawn to reflect population changes. Those boundaries determine who represents us on the Sandoval County Commission for the next decade, making the process one of local government’s most important responsibilities.

In 2021, Sandoval County adopted new commission districts that were immediately challenged by the San Felipe and Jemez Pueblos, among others.

After four years of litigation, a district court ruled the map violated the New Mexico Constitution, finding the County failed to adequately consult the Pueblos and unlawfully diluted the voting strength of Native American and Hispanic communities. The court ordered the County to adopt a new commission map that complies with state law. The 2022 and 2024 elections, and likely the 2026 election, were conducted under a map the court found unlawful.

Citizens shouldn’t have to sue their own government to receive fair representation. Regardless of political affiliation, we should all expect our local government to follow the law, conduct an open process, and treat every community fairly.

Sandoval County should learn from San Juan County. There, the Navajo Nation challenged the county’s 2021 commission districts on similar grounds. Those districts were drawn by the same consulting firm used by Sandoval County. Rather than spend years defending the map in court, county leaders worked with the Navajo Nation, adopted a lawful map, resolved the dispute years ago, and moved forward.

Sandoval County chose a different path. Instead of seeking a solution, it chose years of litigation. Rather than drawing the new map ordered by the court, the County chose to continue litigating the case and appealed the district court’s ruling. If it ultimately loses, it will still have to redraw the districts and may also have to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees and costs, potentially leaving taxpayers responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Leadership isn’t about fighting every battle to the bitter end. Sometimes the strongest leadership is knowing when to stop fighting. It’s about serving the community, protecting taxpayer dollars, and ensuring fair representation.

This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats. Both parties have engaged in gerrymandering when given the opportunity. That’s why the power to draw political boundaries shouldn’t rest with elected officials whose own districts are affected by those decisions.

The solution is an independent redistricting commission. An independent process promotes transparency, encourages public participation, and reduces conflicts of interest.

The next census is only a few years away. We can either repeat this cycle of litigation and appeals or put a fair, transparent process in place now.

Elected officials shouldn’t choose their voters. Voters should choose their elected officials.

It’s time to settle this case, adopt a lawful map, establish an independent redistricting commission, and put taxpayers first.

Frank James Smith Jr. is the Democratic nominee for Sandoval County Commission District 3. The views expressed are his own.

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