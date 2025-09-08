New Mexico treasurer urges Supreme Court to strike down Trump tariffs
New Mexico Treasurer Laura Montoya is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold lower court rulings that found President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign countries to be unlawful uses of…
Lujan Grisham to push immigrant detention ban in next legislative session
Although it will not be on her agenda for the upcoming special legislative session, an advisor to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) said she will make passage of a bill…
FAA provides over $21 million for New Mexico airports
By Lauren Lifke The Federal Aviation Administration granted $21 million for upgrades at over 15 airports across New Mexico, according to a Friday news release. The grants, totaling $21,239,759 will…
Santa Fe School Board member announces run for state House
Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education member Sarah Boses announced her candidacy Monday for the New Mexico House of Representatives, seeking to represent District 50. Boses, a registered nurse…
NM senators call out Trump administration’s targeting of DACA recipients
By Lauren Lifke Nearly 40 Senate Democrats, including Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), signed a letter last week calling out the Trump administration’s targeting of Deferred…
New Mexico to make history as first state to offer universal child care
New Mexico will become the first state in the nation to guarantee no-cost child care for all families regardless of income, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday. The universal child…
