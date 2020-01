Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will give her second State of the State address today, on the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

Lujan Grisham will set out her agenda for this year’s session. Non-budgetary bills need her OK to be discussed in this year’s short, 30-day session.

Watch the speech, scheduled for 12:30 p.m., below, courtesy New Mexico PBS.