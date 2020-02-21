Film supporting Indigenous Women Rising abortion fund shows Saturday

A documentary about Lakota people resisting a proposed abortion ban in South Dakota comes to Albuquerque for a one-time showing this Saturday.

The film, “Young Lakota,” is a fundraiser for Indigenous Women Rising. The proceeds support IWR’s fund to help pay for abortion and practical support like gas, food and childcare costs associated with an abortion for Indigenous people. IWR is a grassroots organization. The film starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Guild Cinema, 3405 Central Ave., Albuquerque.

The film, made in 2012, tells the story of young Sunny Clifford, who returns to her native country, the Pine Ridge Reservation, to try to make a difference. Shy and insecure, Serena gets swept up in tribal politics when the first female Lakota President, Cecilia Thunder Fire, defies a proposed South Dakota law that criminalized abortion, even in instances of incest and rape. The movie follows Sunny’s political awakening and growing confidence as she gets involved in the resistance.

Correction: This story was corrected to reflect that Indigenous Women Rising is a grassroots organization, not a nonprofit.