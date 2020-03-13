Here’s where APS students can get a meal while schools are closed

Albuquerque Public Schools announced Friday that, in light of school closures around the state to aid in halting the spread of COVID-19, the district will offer meals to students at 89 schools around the city.

According to APS, meal locations will have a drive-up line to pick up the meals. The district said no one should enter school buildings to pick up food and that students must be present to receive meals. Students can pick up meals at any of the participating schools, with the exception of New Futures, a school for young parents. New Futures students can only get meals at that school.

Below is a list of the participating schools.

1. Pajarito

2. Los Padillas

3. George I Sanchez

4. Rudolf Anaya

5. Navajo

6. Barcelona

7. Harrison

8. Carlos Rey

9. Truman

10. Mary Ann Binford

11. Rio Grande

12. Kit Carson

13. Armijio

14. Atrisco

15. Helen Cordero

16. Alamosa

17. Jimmy Carter

18. Valle Vista

19. Lavaland

20. John Adams

21. West Mesa

22. Painted Sky

23. SR Marmon

24. Tres Volcanes

25. Chaparral

26. Marie Hughes

27. Monroe

28. Sierra Vista

29. Seven Bar

30. Alameda

31. Taylor

32. Los Ranchos

33. Taft

34. Alvarado

35. Macarthur

36. Mission Avenue

37. La Luz

38. Valley

39. Garfield

40. Cochiti

41. Duranes

42. Reginald Chavez

43. Abq High

44. Lew Wallace

45. Washington

46. Longfellow

47. Dolores Gonzales

48. Eugene Field

49. East San Jose

50. Lowell

51. Kirtland

52. Highland HS

53. Jefferson

54. Montezuma

55. Whittier

56. Wilson

57. Wherry

58. Emerson

59. Van Buren

60. La Mesa

61. Manzano Mesa

62. Apache

63. Kennedy

64. Hawthorne

65. Mark Twain

66. Inez

67. Hayes

68. Grant

69. McCollum

70. Chelwood

71. Eubank

72. Collet Park

73. Hoover

74. Mitchell

75. Sombra

76. Zuni

77. Bel Air

78. McKinley

79. Hodgin

80. Gov Bent

81. Cleveland

82. Comanche

83. Arroyo del Oso

84. Eg Ross

85. Dennis Chavez

86. Georgia O’keeffe

87. A Montoya

88. Zia

89. New Futures

