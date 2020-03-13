2 hours ago
Quick Reads

Here’s where APS students can get a meal while schools are closed

By |
Print

Albuquerque Public Schools

Albuquerque Public Schools announced Friday that, in light of school closures around the state to aid in halting the spread of COVID-19, the district will offer meals to students at 89 schools around the city. 

According to APS, meal locations will have a drive-up line to pick up the meals. The district said no one should enter school buildings to pick up food and that students must be present to receive meals. Students can pick up meals at any of the participating schools, with the exception of New Futures, a school for young parents. New Futures students can only get meals at that school. 

Below is a list of the participating schools.

1.       Pajarito 

2.       Los Padillas 

3.       George I Sanchez

4.       Rudolf Anaya

5.       Navajo

6.       Barcelona 

7.       Harrison 

8.       Carlos Rey

9.       Truman

10.     Mary Ann Binford

11.     Rio Grande 

12.     Kit Carson

13.     Armijio

14.     Atrisco 

15.     Helen Cordero

16.     Alamosa 

17.     Jimmy Carter

18.     Valle Vista

19.     Lavaland 

20.     John Adams

21.     West Mesa

22.     Painted Sky

23.     SR Marmon

24.     Tres Volcanes 

25.     Chaparral 

26.     Marie Hughes

27.     Monroe  

28.     Sierra Vista 

29.     Seven Bar 

30.     Alameda 

31.     Taylor

32.     Los Ranchos 

33.     Taft 

34.     Alvarado 

35.     Macarthur 

36.     Mission Avenue 

37.     La Luz 

38.     Valley  

39.     Garfield 

40.     Cochiti 

41.     Duranes 

42.     Reginald Chavez

43.     Abq High

44.     Lew Wallace

45.     Washington

46.     Longfellow 

47.     Dolores Gonzales 

48.     Eugene Field 

49.     East San Jose

50.     Lowell

51.     Kirtland

52.     Highland HS

53.     Jefferson 

54.     Montezuma 

55.     Whittier 

56.     Wilson

57.     Wherry 

58.     Emerson  

59.     Van Buren 

60.     La Mesa 

61.     Manzano Mesa

62.     Apache 

63.     Kennedy 

64.     Hawthorne

65.     Mark Twain

66.     Inez

67.     Hayes

68.     Grant 

69.     McCollum 

70.     Chelwood

71.     Eubank

72.     Collet Park

73.     Hoover

74.     Mitchell 

75.     Sombra

76.     Zuni

77.     Bel Air 

78.     McKinley

79.     Hodgin

80.     Gov Bent

81.     Cleveland 

82.     Comanche 

83.     Arroyo del Oso

84.     Eg Ross 

85.     Dennis Chavez

86.     Georgia O’keeffe 

87.     A Montoya

88.     Zia 

89.     New Futures