COVID-19 cases jump to 495, state reports 3 new deaths

New Mexico now has 495 cases of COVID-19, after the state Department of Health announced 92 new cases on Friday. The DOH also said 3 new individuals with COVID-19 have died, bringing the amount of people who have died to ten. Thirty-four individuals who had COVID-19 have now recovered, the state said.

DOH said 41 individuals with the disease total are now hospitalized, and 18 are on ventilators. Those who are hospitalized include those who tested positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

DOH has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at the La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque. Nineteen residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility, and two residents who tested positive for the disease have died.

“We are collaborating with the facility to complete testing of the residents and staff,” said DOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “We are also working together on identifying their recent contacts to determine the need for additional testing.”

The state is awaiting more test results from the La Vida Llena facility.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city’s Environmental Health Department is working with the state DOH “to make sure people are following self-isolation guidance and that all state health regulations are being followed in these high-risk facilities.”

The new cases by county include:

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

4 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases counties not yet identified

The new deaths, including those at La Vida Llena, include:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who died, April 2.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who died, today April 3.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who died early this afternoon.

All three individuals had underlying medical conditions.

The state also provided a breakdown of all positive tests in the state so far, including the newly reported cases.

Bernalillo County: 202

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 13

Cibola County: 8

Curry County: 6

Doña Ana County: 22

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 1

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 32

Otero County: 2

Rio Arriba County: 5

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 67

San Juan County: 50

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 52

Socorro County: 4

Taos County: 13

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

Counties not identified: 2

The state has processed 15,632 COVID-19 tests so far, an increase of 854 tests over the amount in Thursday’s announcement.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

The state is also now encouraging New Mexicans to wear face coverings when they leave their houses.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state is now also testing asymptomatic individuals who have had close contact with persons who have tested positive, residents in nursing homes, and people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

