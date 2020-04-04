One new COVID-19 death in NM, 51 new positive cases

The state announced 51 new test positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total in the state to 543 test positive cases and one additional death related to the virus.

A man in his 60s from McKinley County with COVID-19 died Saturday. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the state.

This brings the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico to 11.

The announcement Saturday includes additional positive tests from the La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque, where five additional residents and eight additional staff members have now tested positive for the type of coronavirus, according to the state.

A breakdown of the numbers released Saturday from the state Department of Health are:

23 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Torrance County

The case numbers the state announced Friday erroneously included three duplicates. Those numerical errors have now been corrected and are reflected in the total numbers provided Saturday of New Mexico COVID-19 cases reported, which currently stands at 543.

A break down of the total number of cases by county, including the new test positive case numbers released Saturday are:

Bernalillo County: 225

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 13

Cibola County: 12

Curry County: 6

Doña Ana County: 23

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 1

McKinley County: 31

Otero County: 2

Rio Arriba County: 6

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 69

San Juan County: 58

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 58

Socorro County: 4

Taos County: 13

Torrance County: 6

Valencia County: 5

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19, the state said in a statement.

As of Saturday, there are 37 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Saturday, there are 54 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The state has processed 16,831 cases as of Saturday’s announcement, an increase of 1,199 over Friday’s announcement.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

The state is also now encouraging New Mexicans to wear face coverings when they leave their houses.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state is now also testing asymptomatic individuals who have had close contact with persons who have tested positive, residents in nursing homes, and people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.