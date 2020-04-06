62 new cases announced Monday, bringing total COVID-19 cases to 686

State health officials announced 62 new COVID-19 test positive cases Monday, raising the total to 686 for the state.
The state Department of Health announcement on Monday includes three additional positive cases from La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque, where one additional resident and two additional staff have now tested positive for the type of coronavirus.
The amount of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state remains at 12.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 686 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 262
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 14
- Cibola County: 14
- Curry County: 6
- Doña Ana County: 30
- Eddy County: 4
- Grant County: 3
- Lea County: 2
- Lincoln County: 1
- Los Alamos County: 2
- McKinley County: 44
- Otero County: 3
- Rio Arriba County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Sandoval County: 114
- San Juan County: 83
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 64
- Socorro County: 5
- Taos County: 13
- Torrance County: 6
- Valencia County: 7
The state has processed 21,825 COVID-19 tests. That’s an increase of 2,689 over the previous day’s total.
As of Monday, 48 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of Monday’s announcement, there are 133 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s news release.
DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Last month, the department issued a public health emergency order over the spread of COVID-19. The public health order now includes bans on public gatherings of more than five people, suspension of in-person services at businesses and nonprofits not deemed essential and more.
Residents who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
With increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Residents who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.
Update: Added the amount of processed tests.