62 new cases announced Monday, bringing total COVID-19 cases to 686

State health officials announced 62 new COVID-19 test positive cases Monday, raising the total to 686 for the state.

The state Department of Health announcement on Monday includes three additional positive cases from La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque, where one additional resident and two additional staff have now tested positive for the type of coronavirus.

The amount of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state remains at 12.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 686 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 262

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 14

Cibola County: 14

Curry County: 6

Doña Ana County: 30

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 3

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 2

McKinley County: 44

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 6

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 114

San Juan County: 83

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 64

Socorro County: 5

Taos County: 13

Torrance County: 6

Valencia County: 7

The state has processed 21,825 COVID-19 tests. That’s an increase of 2,689 over the previous day’s total.

As of Monday, 48 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Monday’s announcement, there are 133 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s news release.

DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Last month, the department issued a public health emergency order over the spread of COVID-19. The public health order now includes bans on public gatherings of more than five people, suspension of in-person services at businesses and nonprofits not deemed essential and more.

Residents who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

With increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Residents who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Update: Added the amount of processed tests.