DOH: Highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases so far, 7 additional deaths

The state Department of Health announced 169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest single day total in the state so far, though it came with the highest number of processed tests so far. The state now has found 2,379 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

McKinley County again led the state in new confirmed cases with 54.

The state announced seven additional deaths, which brings the state’s total to 78.

From the state’s description of the newly announced deaths, only one of which came from a congregate living and acute care facilities, which includes nursing and retirement homes:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The state has said that they have found positive COVID-19 cases in 12 congregate living or acute care facilities; older people and those with preexisting conditions are at higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

The state said that 123 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and increase of two over the previous day’s number. This could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who may have tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

The state has designated 573 cases as recovered, an increase of 26 over Wednesday’s announcement.

The state also provided a breakdown of the most recent cases by county.

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

3 new cases in Lea County

54 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

51 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

And the state provided a breakdown of total cases, including those reported on Thursday. The count by county can change as the state investigates each case and determines the residency of each person who tested positive.

Bernalillo County: 631

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 38

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 88

Eddy County: 11

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 3

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 8

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 573

Otero County: 5

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 11

Roosevelt County: 4

Sandoval County: 345

San Juan County: 390

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 96

Socorro County: 38

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 13

Valencia County: 38

The state has processed 46,563 tests so far according to their COVID-19 website. That is an increase of 5,331 tests over Wednesday’s announcement, though Wednesday’s announced only included an increase of 355 tests over the previous day’s announced total.

The state recommends, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but has said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.