The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/23/20 edition)

The City of Albuquerque received $150 million in federal aid this week, but the question still remains whether it can be used to keep the city operational. During a press briefing on Monday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced some good news— that the city received a support check from the U.S. Treasury Department. Keller later told NM Political Report the city is awaiting further guidance on whether the city can use that money to make up for lost tax revenue that is needed to pay city employees and avoid layoffs and furloughs.