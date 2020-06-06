DOH: 129 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

A day after state health officials announced the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, they announced 129 additional confirmed cases and five additional deaths related to the disease.

On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced five additional cases at the Otero County Prison Facility. While cases continued to grow in McKinley and San Juan counties, the state also announced 23 additional cases in Doña Ana County in southern New Mexico.

Of the five newly announced deaths related to COVID-19, four came from McKinley County and one from San Juan County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH did not disclose the specific underlying condition for the cases.

The department also announced that 176 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of one case from Friday’s announcement. This could include those who tested positive in other states and are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

Of the confirmed cases, DOH said 3,286 are now designated as recovered, an increase of 80 over Friday’s announcement.

Test details

The state said they have processed 229,147 tests, an increase of 4,507 tests since Friday.

The counties in the northwestern area of the state continue to lead the state in most new confirmed cases, with 40 in McKinley County and 29 in San Juan County.

The state provided the number of newly announced cases in each county, with numbers of those held by federal agencies separate from the counties in which the facilities are located.

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Cibola County

23 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

40 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state said that one previously reported case in Santa Fe County was not lab confirmed and that two cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility were duplicates and have been removed from the overall totals. DOH also said a case in each of Bernalillo and San Juan counties that were removed for not being lab confirmed have since been confirmed and the cases were re-added to the total.

Bernalillo County: 1,575

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 49

Cibola County: 159

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 62

Doña Ana County: 558

Eddy County: 30

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 29

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 11

McKinley County: 2,657

Otero County: 25

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 54

Roosevelt County: 42

Sandoval County: 585

San Juan County: 1,923

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 150

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 35

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 81

Among those held by federal agencies, by facility:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

Among those held by the state Department of Corrections, by facility:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 219

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The states said that 43 acute care or long-term care facilities have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among staff and/or residents.

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants. The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.