Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/4/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- New Mexico health officials announced 117 cases of COVID-19, but it was only a partial tally because of a technical error. The state also reported only one death from COVID-19. Read more here.
- A group wants more of those in juvenile detention to be released, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read our story here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 36 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and one additional death. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 9,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,743 recoveries and 462 deaths related to the disease.
- Many people are worried about evictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when eviction bans are lifted, and the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the local angle.
- The state relaxed some restrictions, including on visitations, for disalbled group home residents, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A legislative interim committee heard the grim news about the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote.
- Included was a call to reduce restrictions on restaurants and to allow to-go or delivery of alcohol, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- New Mexico PBS will livestream today’s Supreme Court hearing on the governor’s ability to levy fines to enforce the state’s public health order. The hearing starts at 9 a.m. and you can watch here.
- Just 14 businesses received citations for breaking the state’s public health order in July, including nine restaurants, KOB-TV reported.
- K-12 schools are looking at more drive-thru meal services as classes are set to begin online soon, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Some students are moving into housing at New Mexico State University and the Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about the precautions being taken.
- The university reminded out-of-state students to quarantine for 14 days, KRQE-TV reported.
- Gyms that have fitness classes were surprised that they were able to open, at 25 percent capacity, under the state’s new public health order, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- KOB-TV spoke to a child psychiatrist about how to speak to teenagers about the impacts of COVID-19.
- The Albuquerque City Council voted to approve $500,000 in funding to help local businesses expand their outdoor presence, KRQE-TV reported.
- KRQE-TV reported on NMED’s rapid response data, which outlines which businesses and entities have had a positive COVID-19 test. The list is updated daily and has been online for a couple of weeks.
- The state of New Mexico announced a 24/7 emotional support helpline for New Mexicans who are experiencing anxiety, stress or other challenges because of COVID-19.
“With the pandemic creating chaos in the lives of so many people, it is especially important to let New Mexicans know that they are not alone and that it is normal to feel anxious and worried. We want them to know they can confidentially reach out to talk to someone anytime and anyplace. We want individuals to have the information and skills to help them not only during this time, but in the future,” said Behavioral Health Services Division director, Neal A. Bowen, PhD.
- A NMSU defensive lineman opted out of the college football season, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported this weekend.
- EMNRD and NMED will co-host a meeting for public input on methane and ozone rules this week, the Farmington Daily Times reported. The meeting will be held online.