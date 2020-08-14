State crosses 700 deaths, 10,000 recoveries

The state announced Friday that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 crossed 700.

Amid a big jump in the number of reported tests after a couple of days under the average, the state Department of Health announced 175 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths related to the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 23,160, while the number of deaths reached 703. The state’s announcement of crossing 600 deaths occurred 21 days ago on July 24. The number of deaths crossed 500 23 days before that, on July 1.

Most of the newly reported deaths were from residents of northern New Mexico.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

DOH, as usual, did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The 175 additional COVID-19 cases represented 2.05 percent of the 8,551 cases reported since Thursday. The state aims to keep the positivity rate, or the percentage of positive tests to total tests, at under 5 percent on a seven day rolling average.

Likewise, the state hopes to get the number of total cases under 168 on a seven day rolling average.

As for the total number of cases, Bernalillo County once again led the state, with 40 new cases. Bernalillo County is by far the most-populous county in the state. Doña Ana County had 30 additional cases followed by McKinley County with 17, Chaves County with 14, Lea County with 14 and San Juan County with 12. No other county had double-digit numbers of cases.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico is 125, three fewer than the announcement on Thursday. This number could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans hospitalized in other states.

The number of those designated as recovered reached 10,182, an increase of 202 individuals.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page reported 659,042 total tests, an increase of 8,551 over Thursday.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county on Friday:

40 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

14 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

Additionally, the state reported the number of total cases by county, including Friday’s reported cases.

Two previously reported cases, one in Bernalillo County and one in Eddy County, have since been identified by the DOH as duplicates, and were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,303

Catron County: 6

Chaves County: 518

Cibola County: 377

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 583

Doña Ana County: 2,602

Eddy County: 352

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 890

Lincoln County: 150

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 256

McKinley County: 4,104

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 204

Quay County: 44

Rio Arriba County: 323

Roosevelt County: 170

Sandoval County: 1,152

San Juan County: 3,084

San Miguel County: 51

Santa Fe County: 681

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 114

Torrance County: 62

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 449

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 54 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is two fewer than Thursday.