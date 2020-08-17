Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/17/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- This weekend, the state of New Mexico reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 , and 11 additional deaths. See the numbers from Saturday and Sunday.
- New Mexico will be one of the first states in the country to get $300 per week from the federal government in jobless aid for unemployed New Mexicans, though state leaders say more action is needed, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The CARES Act, which provided $600 per week for the unemployed, ended in July and the Republican-led U.S. Senate hasn’t passed any law to extend these; the House, which is controlled by Democrats, passed an extension as part of another COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year.
- The question of whether to go back to school in person is especially complicated for homes with grandparents, as those over the age of 65 are especially at risk for the biggest impacts of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the work benign done by nursing homes as they prepare to allow a limited number of visitors back in.
- Albuquerque Public Schools said, while online, this semester is different from when school was paused in the spring, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Instead, this is the full plan for schools right now.
- Most educators that are part of the New Mexico affiliate of the National Education Association say that the full semester should be held online because of the lack of protective supplies and protocols to protect them from COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Schools are preparing what to do to help track COVID-19 in the event of positive tests, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Taos Municipal Schools reached an agreement on safety with the Taos Federation of United School Employees, the Taos News reported.
- KOAT-TV reported on the remote learning efforts of Rio Rancho Public Schools.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths this weekend. See the numbers from Saturday and Sunday.
- A judge ruled that an open records lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Restaurant Association wouldn’t go forward, but said the group could file a revised suit, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The City of Gallup is getting ready for a possible additional wave of infections, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The city was in the center of one of the areas with some of the most cases per capita nationwide.
- The paper also reported about the economic fears of leaders in the city.
- Some tourist areas on the Navajo Nation will open Monday, the Associated Press reported.
- Ute State Park will be closed until August 25 after positive COVID-19 tests among employees, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Four Albuquerque Police Department officers tested positive for COVID-19; two were field officers and two were recruits, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Five more workers at WIPP tested positive for COVID-19, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Two more Santa Fe Public Schools maintenance workers tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Three New Mexico Highlands University football players tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan extended its furloughs for workers at Chino Mine until the end of the year and said to expect layoffs of about 40 percent of the workforce, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The film industry is entering preproduction in anticipation of being able to restart its work, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- KOB-TV reported on a delivery subscription model that some farmers are using during the pandemic.
- Preparations are underway for an online celebration for former State Rep. J. Paul Taylor’s 100th birthday on August 23, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The University of New Mexico will have online events to welcome students back to the semester, the Daily Lobo reported.
- The City of Albuquerque granted 51 more outdoor dining grants to restaurants to help them shift to outdoor service, KRQE-TV reported.
- A music camp in Jemez Springs won’t take place this year for the first time since it began in 1959, KRQE-TV reported.
- Western Sky Community Care gave away groceries to those in need this weekend, KOB-TV reported.