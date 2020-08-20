Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/20/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- There are questions over the treatment of migrant detainees during the pandemic. Read the story here.
- New Mexico saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but also officially hit gating criteria for going to further phases of the reopening. Read more details here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention. Well, she spoke during the convention—the convention has gone virtual because of COVID-19. Watch her speech and read the recap here.
- The Mescalero Apache Tribe announced the second COVID-19-related death of a tribal member, the Ruidoso News reported.
- The Albuquerque Public Schools board voted to extend remote learning through the end of the semester, KRQE-TV reported.
- The governor said the state looks to be on pace to be able to move to a hybrid format in September, KRQE-TV reported. She did say, however, that she’s worried about a spike in cases after Labor Day weekend.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to a first-year teacher who will get his feet wet in the profession through virtual learning.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about the rural internet problem during virtual schooling.
- Some local governments seeking relief funds from a federal program aren’t happy with the criteria put forward by the state, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Neighbors in Belen are unhappy with someone who holds youth rodeos, saying it violates the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- Even with warnings to other states, New Mexico’s election officials are confident that New Mexico’s mail-in voting plans will work, KUNM-FM reported.
- New Mexico’s congressional delegation and postal workers unions are pushing back on changes from the Trump administration that have slowed mail delivery, KUNM-FM reported.
- U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small spoke with the Las Cruces Sun-News about the postal service and the need for COVID-19 aid to the service.
- The oil and gas rig count in New Mexico continues to drop during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- A brewery in Aztec is getting more business after it got the approval needed to serve alcohol outside, the Farmington Daily Times reported.