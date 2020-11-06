Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/6/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Things are looking very, very bad in New Mexico with COVID-19 and the governor and health officials warned to brace for high numbers of deaths in the coming weeks. Read more on the grim update here.
- On Thursday, the state reported 23 more deaths and over 800 cases of COVID-19. Read more details here.
- Three of the deaths were nursing home residents in Santa Fe, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The state Environment Department Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 146 places of work with two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days. See the full list here.
- The legislative session that starts in January could change locations because of the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Hobbs News-Sun spoke to hospital administrators about the increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the area.
- Alamogordo has a new COVID-19 testing site, the Alamogordo Daily News reported. So is Carlsbad, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus. And Ruidoso, reported the Ruidoso News. These come as the state seeks to expand testing in southern New Mexico amid a large growth in cases there and across the state border with Texas in El Paso County.
- Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was in southern New Mexico to see the COVID-19 response in the region, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Taos News wrote about the increase in cases in the area, including at a church in Taos.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News had photos of a new testing site at NMSU.
- The City of Albuquerque picked ten Albuquerque vendors for personal protective equipment, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- The Navajo Times wrote about the new Navajo Nation health advisory responding to the increase in cases for the Nation.
- Because of a drop in their budget, Santa Fe Public Schools will need to make some cuts, the Santa Fe new Mexican reported.
- As some push for high school sports to come back, a Rio Grande High School track and cross country coach died from COVID-19 complications, KRQE-TV reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools launched a wellness dashboard for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Highland Pool had a temporary closure because of a positive COVID-19 test, KRQE-TV reported.
- The owner of Ex Novo Brewery told KOB-TV that he was glad the governor did not implement new restrictions this week.
- Western New Mexico University will offer free flu shots, the Silver City Sun News reported.
- A Navajo mixed martial arts fighter had COVID-10, but after recovering is getting ready for his pro debut, the Navajo Times reported.