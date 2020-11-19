Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/19/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/18/20 edition)The massive increase in COVID-19 cases shows no signs of slowing. The state set a new record with 2,897 newly reported cases on Wednesday, which represented just over 25 percent of all of the test results announced. The state also has a high number of deaths, with more in November than in any month so far—with two weeks to go. Read more here.
- See the changes the governor announced to the state public health order regarding big box stores as well as curbside service and delivery.
- The governor and state officials will hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss the state’s COVID-19 situation.
- Clovis Municipal Schools will go back to only remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Remote learning in Albuquerque Public Schools will extend to at least Jan. 19, KRQE-TV reported.
- Just because someone tests negative for COVID-19 doesn’t mean they are safe, KOB-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News reported on stores in the area that were ordered closed, including a Walmart and an Albertsons.
- The Albertsons in Carlsbad also had to close, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- The state rescinded an ordered closure of AerSale, Inc. in Roswell because it is not a place of business where members of the public “regularly visit,” the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- The Taos News wrote about the outbreak, including five additional deaths, at the Taos Living Center.
- While the U.S. Senate left for their Thanksgiving break on Wednesday, New Mexico’s delegation is still pushing for a second relief package related to COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- The City of Albuquerque is working to issue $10,000 business grants for COVID-19 relief, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Some Albuquerque city councilors introduced legislation that would make it illegal to “interfere” or “impede” with city workers enforcing a public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Los Alamos Medical Center CEO said the facility is “still okay on beds and staffing” according to the Los Alamos Reporter.
- Albuquerque Business First looked at how the food service industry in Albuquerque will deal with the new dining restrictions.
- The Albuquerque Sunport is discouraging travel for Thanksgiving, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some Doña Ana County offices have limited in-person services, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The UNM men’s and women’s basketball teams will decamp to Texas for their college basketball season, the Albuquerque Journal reported.