Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/20/20 edition)

- The state announced yet another record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, this time with more than 3,600 new cases. The state also announced twelve additional deaths, which brought the total deaths to over 1,300.
- The youngest New Mexican to die to COVID-19 happened on Tuesday when a 12-year-old died, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the Legislature will enter a special session on Tuesday to address COVID-19 financial relief. Read more here.
- The governor asked local law enforcement to help enforce the state’s public health orders as cases continue to increase statewide, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The state Department of Health will open the Gibson Medical Center as a limited care facility for those who are recovering from COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- New Mexico received refrigerated “mortuary trailers” to store the deceased, KRQE-TV reported.
- The closure of grocery stores in areas outside of Albuquerque for multiple COVID-19 cases has led to some anxiety in those communities, KOB-TV reported.
- Residents, including the mayor, of Carlsbad want the local Albertsons grocery store to reopen, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart issued a statement on the reports of noncompliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at schools in Gallup McKinley Schools:
“We take all of these things very seriously, and we continue to follow up on reports received through the PED’s COVID-19 Safety Complaint Portal. Regarding recent inquiries about Gallup McKinley County Schools, we are aware of the concerns about reporting and transparency and have issued a directive to the district to ensure adherence to PED guidance and rapid response protocols.”
“We also understand that there are ongoing issues with regard to additional employee concerns. We are actively looking into these matters and will take any actions that become necessary to ensure that all health and safety protocols are followed, and that students and staff have a safe working and learning environment.”
- The Mayor of Socorro removed barriers blocking entrance to a hotel that he erected when he learned it was going to be used to quarantine those with COVID-19 from a nearby Navajo community, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Archbishop of Santa Fe allowed in-person services to resume, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Navajo Nation chapters have until Friday to spend $90 million in CARES Act money allocated to them by the Navajo Nation government, but they say that red tape has led them to likely miss the deadline, the Navajo Times reported.
- Melrose Municipal Schools will return to remote learning, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- A Hobby Lobby in Albuquerque was shut down after it stayed open despite the state’s public health order, KOB-TV reported.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed legislation that would have allowed casinos on the tribal nation to reopen, the Navajo Times reported.
- The North Central Solid Waste Authority is seeing problems with their polycart trucks as well as employees awaiting COVID-19 test results, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
- The Ski Apache opening date will be delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Carlsbad Current Argus reported.
- The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team will have its home at South Plains College in Texas, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The college is west of Lubbock.
- Guests have been canceling reservations at hotels in Santa Fe, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexico Solar Group has been doing well despite the pandemic, Albuquerque Business First reported.