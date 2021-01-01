DOH: 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths Friday

The state Department of Health reported 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 25 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 316. Three other counties had 100 or more new cases: San Juan County with 155; Sandoval County with 108; Doña Ana County with 160.

On Friday, the department reported 791 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an decrease of 12 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 25 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Wellesley Care Home facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Curry County.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Mora County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Mora County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 144,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,502 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 66,638 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 1,105 since Thursday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 67 establishments as of Friday, the same number that were listed on Thursday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,983,507 70,212 tests as of Friday, 13,295 more than reported on Thursday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Friday, by county.

316 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

55 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

160 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

34 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

108 new cases in Sandoval County

155 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

DOH previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, in Los Alamos County, one in Rio Arriba County, one in Sierra County) and two cases in San Juan County that were not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected, according to DOH. The total number of cases per county are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 41,121

Catron County: 58

Chaves County: 7,027

Cibola County: 2,278

Colfax County: 524

Curry County: 4,097

De Baca County: 97

Doña Ana County: 17,636

Eddy County: 4,586

Grant County: 921

Guadalupe County: 279

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 242

Lea County: 6,751

Lincoln County: 1,043

Los Alamos County: 286

Luna County: 2,370

McKinley County: 9,881

Mora County: 123

Otero County: 2,167

Quay County: 332

Rio Arriba County: 2,314

Roosevelt County: 1,527

Sandoval County: 8,269

San Juan County: 10,308

San Miguel County: 861

Santa Fe County: 7,414

Sierra County: 536

Socorro County: 959

Taos County: 1,154

Torrance County: 485

Union County: 192

Valencia County: 4,928

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 246

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque