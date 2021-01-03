DOH: 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 17 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Sunday, with 345. Doña Ana County, with 131, was the only other county with more than 100 cases.
On Sunday, the department reported 716 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 54 people since Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 17 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Palmilla Senior Living facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County who was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Valencia County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 146,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,551 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 68,876 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 1,303 since Saturday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 79 establishments as of Saturday, an increase of 14 since Saturday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,006,168 tests as of Sunday, 10,839 more than reported on Saturday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Sunday, by county.
345 new cases in Bernalillo County
30 new cases in Chaves County
3 new cases in Cibola County
2 new cases in Colfax County
17 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
131 new cases in Doña Ana County
55 new cases in Eddy County
20 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
12 new cases in Hidalgo County
63 new cases in Lea County
17 new cases in Lincoln County
1 new case in Los Alamos County
13 new cases in Luna County
42 new cases in McKinley County
10 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Quay County
22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
19 new cases in Roosevelt County
75 new cases in Sandoval County
70 new cases in San Juan County
2 new cases in San Miguel County
25 new cases in Santa Fe County
18 new cases in Sierra County
4 new cases in Taos County
7 new cases in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
15 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH previously reported numbers included eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (five in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County, one in San Juan County and one case among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County) and ten cases that were not lab-confirmed (two in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County, four in Lea County and three in Luna County) – these now have been corrected, according to DOH. One case previously reported to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County has been determined to be a Valencia County resident and is now reported as such, according to DOH. The total number of cases per county are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 41,730
- Catron County: 59
- Chaves County: 7,105
- Cibola County: 2,299
- Colfax County: 529
- Curry County: 4,144
- De Baca County: 99
- Doña Ana County: 17,870
- Eddy County: 4,744
- Grant County: 961
- Guadalupe County: 284
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 255
- Lea County: 6,857
- Lincoln County: 1,078
- Los Alamos County: 299
- Luna County: 2,405
- McKinley County: 9,997
- Mora County: 124
- Otero County: 2,187
- Quay County: 340
- Rio Arriba County: 2,371
- Roosevelt County: 1,552
- Sandoval County: 8,413
- San Juan County: 10,551
- San Miguel County: 879
- Santa Fe County: 7,489
- Sierra County: 576
- Socorro County: 963
- Taos County: 1,178
- Torrance County: 498
- Union County: 192
- Valencia County: 4,978
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 248
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 226
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 213
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque