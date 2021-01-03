DOH: 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 17 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Sunday, with 345. Doña Ana County, with 131, was the only other county with more than 100 cases.

On Sunday, the department reported 716 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 54 people since Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 17 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Palmilla Senior Living facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County who was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Valencia County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 146,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,551 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 68,876 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 1,303 since Saturday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 79 establishments as of Saturday, an increase of 14 since Saturday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,006,168 tests as of Sunday, 10,839 more than reported on Saturday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Sunday, by county.

345 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

131 new cases in Doña Ana County

55 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

63 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in Luna County

42 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

75 new cases in Sandoval County

70 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

18 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH previously reported numbers included eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (five in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County, one in San Juan County and one case among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County) and ten cases that were not lab-confirmed (two in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County, four in Lea County and three in Luna County) – these now have been corrected, according to DOH. One case previously reported to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County has been determined to be a Valencia County resident and is now reported as such, according to DOH. The total number of cases per county are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 41,730

Catron County: 59

Chaves County: 7,105

Cibola County: 2,299

Colfax County: 529

Curry County: 4,144

De Baca County: 99

Doña Ana County: 17,870

Eddy County: 4,744

Grant County: 961

Guadalupe County: 284

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 255

Lea County: 6,857

Lincoln County: 1,078

Los Alamos County: 299

Luna County: 2,405

McKinley County: 9,997

Mora County: 124

Otero County: 2,187

Quay County: 340

Rio Arriba County: 2,371

Roosevelt County: 1,552

Sandoval County: 8,413

San Juan County: 10,551

San Miguel County: 879

Santa Fe County: 7,489

Sierra County: 576

Socorro County: 963

Taos County: 1,178

Torrance County: 498

Union County: 192

Valencia County: 4,978

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 248

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 226

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 213

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque