Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/5/20 edition)

- On Monday, the state reported 936 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths. While it was under 1,000 new cases, recent days have also seen an increase in the positivity rate. Read more here.
- The learning loss for students after moving to virtual learning is a big threat to recent educational gains the state has made, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- More than 230,000 New Mexicans signed up for vaccinations since the state launched its vaccination website two weeks ago, the Associated Press reported. This came as the state updated the site to allow people to include their medical and employment information to help manage the distribution of vaccines.
- The Navajo Nation reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Navajo Nation said there is uncontrollable spread in 73 communities, KRQE-TV reported.
- San Juan Health Partners Family Medicine opened a clinic for those who don’t have primary care providers, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Flight traffic at the Albuquerque International Sunport was down nearly 70 percent for the holiday season this year, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Navajo Nation connected 713 new homes on the nation to the electric grid with CARES Act funding, KRQE-TV reported.
- The City of Albuquerque shut down a popular Old Town restaurant after what it called flagrant disregard for the state public health order, KRQE-TV reported.