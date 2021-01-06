Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/6/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- On Tuesday, The state Department of Health reported 1,201 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- State officials say the number of vaccines being counted as used is too low because of a lack of reporting from providers, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The DOH secretary will hold a press briefing on the vaccination efforts on Wednesday.
- Some healthcare workers will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week, KRQE-TV reported.
- Two first responders started their own business to process COVID-19 tests, KOB-TV reported.
- The city of Las Cruces created a vaccination task force, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Nation has moved on to its next phase of vaccinations, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation reported 118 new cases and 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 according to Nation health officials
- A physician who owns a spa in Ruidoso said he distributed 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine—first to first responders and then to other categories of workers, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- There will be a vaccine drive for healthcare workers in Los Alamos on Jan. 11, the Los Alamos Reporter wrote.
- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Board will discuss the comments made by the sheriff that he would not enforce the state public health order, KOB-TV reported.
- The Farmington Daily Times wrote about a telemedicine program that is keeping tabs on COVID-19 patients who are at home.
- A former Alamogordo High School student distributed 45,000 KN95 masks, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The number of those at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 183 after six more cases last week, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- A two-time Indian National FInals Rodeo world champion died of COVID-19, the Navajo Times reported.
- An O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Santa Fe had to pay $79,200 in penalties for not following COVID-19 rules, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.