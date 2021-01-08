Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/8/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The number of newly reported cases in New Mexico continues to grow, with 1,841 new cases and 39 additional deaths reported on Thursday. More details available here.
- Virus cases are up 19 percent since Jan. 1, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state Health Secretary warned people against “jumping the line” to get vaccines, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The department announced a phone number that those who have trouble registering at https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org can use for questions related to the process for registration; they can dial 1-855-600-3453. The Albuquerque Journal has more.
- State Sen. George Muñoz said that McKinley County needs more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, KRQE-TV reported. One problem, the state said, is there isn’t enough ultra-low temperature storage in the county.
- Other rural counties have seen faster rollout, KRQE-TV reported.
- The San Juan County Commission heard about the county’s plans for vaccine distribution, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Quay County Family Health Center in Tucumcari received a shipment of vaccines, the Quay County Sun reported.
- Payments from the Hardship Assistance Fund on the Navajo Nation should start being sent out on Jan. 18, the Navajo Times reported.
- The $300 per month bump in unemployment benefits will start going to New Mexicans soon, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state Public Regulation Commission extended the moratorium on utility disconnection for those who are unable to pay, but urged legislators to act, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Santa Fe Public Schools will remain in remote learning for the time being according to the district’s superintendent.
- Fourteen businesses in unincorporated areas of Eddy County got funding from the CARES Act, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Business groups will host a “virtual Roundhouse” ahead of the legislative session, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Organizers said the annual Las Cruces International Film Festival will go on virtually, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.