Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/11/20 edition)

- The state Department of Health reported 2,715 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths related to the disease on Saturday and Sunday. Read more here.
- Cases in New Mexico increased by 17.4 percent last week, the USA Today Network reported. This is compared to a time when testing was disrupted by holidays.
- On Friday, the state announced it had moved into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan. Read more here, including details of Phase 1C and Phase 2.
- Teachers are on the current list of those eligible to get vaccinations much to the relief of schools, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Navajo Nation reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the disease on Sunday after reporting 175 new cases and three additional deaths on Saturday.
- New Mexico healthcare providers haven’t prescribed many doses of some antibody therapies approved for emergency use by the FDA, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The antibody therapies were given to President Donald Trump last year when he contracted the disease.
- The closure of the Roundhouse to the public during this year’s legislative session will be another blow to businesses in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Grants to businesses for COVID-19 relief have barely allowed some businesses to stay afloat, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- While COVID-19 surges, flu cases have dropped dramatically. In fact, San Juan Regional Medical Center said they haven’t had a single positive case, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Alamogordo Public Schools provided Wi-Fi hotspots to those in need last week, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press wrote about vaccination efforts in Grant County.