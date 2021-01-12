5 hours ago
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/12/20 edition)

U.S. Army

  • The Department of Health reported 933 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Monday. Read more details here.
  • The DOH secretary-designate and leaders of major hospital systems in Albuquerque spoke about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and the need to slow the spread since hospitals remain full. Read more here.
  • The state said that its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program prevented outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, KRQE-TV reported.
  • On Wednesday, the New Mexico Supreme Court will hear a case on whether the state will be required to compensate businesses for closures. New Mexico PBS will webcast the hearing.
  • The Sandoval County Emergency Operations Center will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations, KRQE-TV reported.
  • The principal of NGT BioPharma Consultants spoke to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos about the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • KUNM-FM will have their “Let’s Talk New Mexico” call-in show focused on the vaccine on Thursday at 8 a.m.
  • Country stars will host a virtual concert in February to benefit New Mexico’s food banks, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.