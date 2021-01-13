Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/13/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 893 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday, the second straight day of fewer than 1,000 cases. Read more here.
- It’s a small improvement in cases, the Albuquerque Journal reported. This came after a surge last week from the holiday lull.
- The U.S. Supreme Court brought back restrictions on medication abortion, which will force those seeking the medicine to a doctor’s office; previously, doctors could prescribe the pill after a telemedicine appointment. Read more here.
- On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a case that claims the state needs to prevent compensation for businesses that had to close due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. WYou can watch the arguments on the New Mexico PBS YouTube page.
- Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase spoke to KRQE-TV about the state’s vaccine plans. The state hopes to distribute up to 8,000 vaccines daily, as long as it receives enough supply from the federal government, he said.
- New Mexico State University held a COVID-19 vaccination event on Jan. 8, with two more scheduled for later this month, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Nation has also entered its phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, KRQE-TV reported.
- On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease.
- Some schools in New Mexico will go back to school as part of the hybrid system, KRQE-TV reported.
- Detainees at the Otero County Detention Center said the COVID-19 efforts at the facility make them feel unsafe, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Economic Recovery Council established by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year suggested in a 31-page report that the state expand broadband internet service, allow liquor delivery from restaurants and add funding to the state’s Job Training Incentive Program, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- KOB-TV reported on companies starting “ghost kitchens,” or existing chain restaurants making and serving food for delivery out of an existing kitchen.