Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/15/21 edition)

- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top administration health officials spoke about the state’s vaccine efforts on Thursday. Read what she said here.
- You can watch the entire thing here if you missed it.
- The Albuquerque Journal focused on the goal of beginning to vaccinate the general population by early summer.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News and Santa Fe New Mexican also covered the press conference.
- The state reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more details here.
- The state of New Mexico also launched a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard on Thursday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A task force found that 40 percent of those offered the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1A (which included frontline healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities) in Grant County have turned it down, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Seniors 65 and over on the Navajo Nation have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, the Navajo Times reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths related to the disease on Thursday.
- The state of New Mexico confirmed its first case of the new, more contagious strain of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The City of Alamogordo said there will be a vaccination clinic for senior citizens, though the date isn’t known yet, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- College students will receive stimulus payments, but it’s not clear when the grants will be sent out, the Daily Lobo reported.
- KUNM-FM covered the launch of a new public service program for rental and housing assistance and other financial help from the city of Albuquerque.
- Teachers in Albuquerque are optimistic about COVID-19 vaccinations helping reopen in-person learning, KRQE-TV reported.
- New rules would allowed professional sports to practice in New Mexico, though it does not currently apply to college sports, the Albuquerque Journal reported.