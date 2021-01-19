Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/19/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health reported just 628 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, though this came as the number of tests performed each day dropped. The state also reported 26 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- Legislators will start the legislative session with COVID-19 precautions (and increased security over possible violent protests) in place Tuesday at noon, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal also covered the precautions ahead of the start of the session.
- The Albuquerque Journal tried to answer questions from residents about when they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- As of Monday’s update, the state Department of Health said the state had received 175,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered 137,531, including 44,927 in the last seven days.
- UNM health officials will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses at The Pit on Tuesday, KOB-TV reported.
- The Eastern New Mexico News wrote about a new vaccine clinic in Clovis.
- The Navajo Nation is on track with its vaccine distribution plans, the Navajo Times reported.
- The state confirmed it found the second case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant in New Mexico, KRQE-TV reported.
- Legislators have prefiled two bills to mandate paid sick leave, KOB-TV reported.
- The state is facing pressure to announce what will happen with fall prep sports that were postponed last year because of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Walmart in Ruidoso Downs was closed to clean and restock the store, the Ruidoso News reported.
- KRQE-TV covered the economic impact on local businesses of the legislative session going largely virtual.
- An Albuquerque sporting goods store announced a program to aid local restaurants by encouraging residents to buy gift cards from local restaurants to aid them as COVID-19 restrictions continue to make it more difficult to serve customers, the Albuquerque Journal reported.