Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/20/21 edition)

- On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported 691 new cases of COVID-19 and twenty additional deaths related to the disease. This came with 11,059 more tests reported than Monday, for a positivity rate of 6.25 percent. DOH also reported 643 hospitalizations for COVID-19, which was 32 more than reported on Monday.
- The seven-day average has dropped under 1,000, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- As of Tuesday’s update, the state Department of Health said the state had received 175,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (10,000 more than on Monday) and administered 137,531 (5,517 more than on Monday), including 44,106 in the last seven days.
- Hospitals say over a quarter of workers have refused the COVID-19 vaccine so far, but are hopeful education on its effectiveness will increase that number, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- This comes as hospitals prepare to shift to vaccinating larger numbers of groups of the public, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools will have a vaccine clinic for educators and other school staff on Friday, KRQE-TV reported.
- Organizers of a vaccine clinic in Clovis on Monday said the event went smoothly, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- KOB-TV spoke to an Albuquerque pathologist who usually helps diagnose cancer, but has shifted to focus on COVID-19.
- The state Department of Workforce Solutions said it has paid out $3 billion in unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic in March, according to KRQE-TV.
- College sports will be able to practice in New Mexico again, as long as they follow precise guidelines, the Santa Fe New Mexican and Albuquerque Journal reported.
- While hospitalizations have declined, health officials still warn that New Mexicans need to continue taking COVID-19 precautions, KOB-TV reported.
- Health inspectors are still finding restaurants in Albuquerque that have allowed indoor dining, even though it has been against state health rules for months, KRQE-TV reported. Those with tents for outdoor dining must have two flaps up for them to qualify as outside.
- Hobbs Municipal Schools have added MERV 13 air filters to their HVAC systems, the Hobbs News-Sun reported.
- The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller began sending checks from the Nation’s CARES Fun Hardship Assistance Program, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Graduate students are eligible for childcare financial assistance through a state program from New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, though few have taken advantage, the Daily Lobo reported.