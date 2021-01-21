Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/21/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- On Wednesday, the state reported 884 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths related to the disease. The total number of deaths crossed the 3,000 mark. Read more details on the numbers from the last two days here.
- The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed that the state has received 199,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (23,525 more than Tuesday’s update) and administered 152,984 total doses (15,453 more than Tuesday), including 44,607 in the last seven days. So far, 471,781 New Mexicans have registered to be informed when a vaccine is available.
- State officials said they’re confident they won’t run out of vaccines and that they have ordered the maximum number of doses available, the Associated Press reported.
- UNM Health has started vaccinating people at The Pit, KRQE-TV reported.
- San Juan College’s gym will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site, the school’s officials said according to the Farmington Daily Times.
- Staff at Santa Fe Prep received their first shot of vaccinations, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- State officials warned people to be aware of COVID-19 vaccine scams, KOB-TV reported.
- Col. Ryan Keeney, the 49th Wing commander at Holloman Air Force Base, received his COVID-19 vaccination last week, the Alamogordo Daily News reported. He is immunocompromised after surviving leukemia.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News spoke to some lawmakers and transparency advocates over whether the session is open enough to constituents.
- The state has found more htan 7,500 previously unaccounted for students, though 4,600 still remain, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some elementary school classrooms plan to open to in-person learning through the hybrid model, the Farmington Daily Times reported along with wire reports.
- A drive-in theater in Los Lunas was completed, but is unable to open because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Valencia News-Bulletin reported.
- The Sandoval County Commission aimed to reduce COVID-19 rates by 75 percent by encouraging testing and registration for COVID-19 vaccines, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.