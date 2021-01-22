Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/22/21 edition)

As state education officials continue to look for ways to safely reopen schools to students, Republican legislators want that power to be put in the hands of local school boards. “The goal is to try to get as many kids back into in-house schooling as soon as possible — safely," said Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, who said he plans to file legislation giving school boards, rather than the state, the authority to do that. He said the bill will include an emergency clause making it law as soon as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs it, which could be as soon as mid-March — if she supports it.