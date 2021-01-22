Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/22/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 997 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 35 additional deaths related to the disease. The number of those hospitalized increased by 39 since Wednesday to 644.
- Cases continue to fall, but the death average number of deaths per day has increased, the Albuquerque Journal noted. Deaths typically rise about a month after cases spike.
- The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed that the state has received 203,825 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (4,550 more than Wednesday’s update) and administered 162,995 total doses (10,011 more than Wednesday), including 42,302 in the last seven days. So far, 482,803 New Mexicans have registered to be informed when a vaccine is available.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools and Albuquerque Public Schools had vaccination events canceled by the state DOH. Read more here.
- DOH’s rules are sowing confusion, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some groups have “jumped the line” when it comes to eligibility for COVID-19 because of miscommunication, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the most important thing when it came to vaccinations was to get shots in arms, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Times spoke to a nurse who is working to treat those with COVID-19, even as she has lost family members to the disease.
- The number of cases on the Navajo Nation has dropped, the Navajo Times reported.
- The Navajo Nation reported 166 new cases and seven additional deaths related to the disease on Thursday. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also extended the Nation’s stay-at-home order, implemented a daily curfew and lifted weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.
- A bar and restaurant called the LOCAL Brewhouse reopened, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.