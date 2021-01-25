Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/25/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday and 68 more deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The average number of cases has continued its steep decline, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- As of Sunday, the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed that the state has administered 203,830 doses out of the 221,375 it has received from the federal government. This included 58,976 in seven days, including Sunday.
- The guidance over who is next in line to get COVID-19 vaccines is still muddled, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- House Democrats and Republicans clashed over the debate on rules for the session to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked at businesses that did well and did badly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Commercial real estate saw a ten percent drop in occupancy during the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
- Curry and Roosevelt counties could move to yellow restrictions this week, based on the spread of COVID-19, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- The state Department of Health is working on simplifying the vaccination process for elderly residents, KRQE-TV reported.
- So far, 30 percent of eligible health care employees have declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some Rio Rancho teachers protested the cancellation of a vaccination event for school employees, KRQE-TV reported.
- On Sunday, the Navajo Nation reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths related to the disease. On Saturday, the Navajo Nation reported 132 new cases and 12 additional deaths.
- Legislators in the House Health and Human Services Committee heard about the explosive growth in Medicaid enrollment in New Mexico during the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Times reported on the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 vaccine registry.
- State Rep. Anthony Allisan, D-Fruitland, introduced legislation to help frontline healthcare workers, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Gila Regional Medical Center continues to not release information on the number of COVID-19 patients, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Bloomfield School District’s board of education could move to remote-only learning after returning to the hybrid model on Jan. 19, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes delivered the State of the University address, including discussing COVID-19, the Daily Lobo reported.
- Universities in the state have seen a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The New Mexico Military Institute could start a private day academy for seventh and eighth graders, the Roswell Daily Record reported.