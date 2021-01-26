Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/26/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to plummet, with just 494 new cases and twelve additional deaths. The 494 new cases were the fewest reported in a single day since October. Read more here.
- Cases dropped 25.6 percent in the week ending Sunday compared to the previous week, the USA Today Network reported.
- Deaths remain high because of the lag between when cases are first reported and when deaths occur and are reported, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- State health officials and leaders of major hospital systems in the state say they can vaccinate more people if they receive more supply from the federal government. Read more here.
- Hundreds of thousands of those who are eligible are waiting for the vaccine, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- New Mexico was the first state in the nation to launch a website to register for COVID-19 vaccines, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some people who have received their first shot are having a difficult time scheduling their second shot, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state is moving in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- More than 1,000 residents of Los Alamos County have received their COVID-19 vaccines, the Los Alamos Reporter wrote.
- Hospitals continue to be largely full around the state, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Some legislators want to give school boards the authority to go back to in-person learning, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The president of the Floyd School Board proposed a return to in-person learning, KRQE-TV reported.
- The House approved rules to govern this year’s legislative session, after hours of debate, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a remote state of the state address. Read more here.
- Hidalgo Medical Services in Grant County held a mass vaccination event, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Daily Lobo spoke to a UNM Hospital resident who has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Cases of COVID-19 at the Sandoval County Detention Center have been low, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County each released reports on CARES Act spending, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Chino Mine, which was closed during the pandemic, reopened, though with 450 fewer employees, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs canceled its golf, baseball, basketball and volleyball seasons, the Hobbs News-Sun reported.