Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/27/21 edition)

School districts will be able to start in-person learning, through a hybrid system, for students of all ages beginning on Feb. 8, Gov. Michelle Lujan Griaham announced during her State of the State address on Tuesday, declaring, “there’s no substitute for in-person learning.” The state will leave the decision up to local school boards whether or not to allow in-person learning again, as it has for elementary school students for much of the past few months.