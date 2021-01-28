Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/28/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Seven counties reached the “yellow” benchmark and one remained in green, but many counties are approaching yellow status. Read more here.
- As of Tuesday, the state said it had administered 216,913 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (7,333 more than announced on Monday) out of the 235,025 doses it has received from the federal government. The state had administered 63,453 doses in the previous seven days.
- A four year old was released from the hospital after a nine-month hospital stay for COVID-19, which included more than five months in the pediatric ICU, KRQE-TV reported.
- School districts throughout the state responded to the news that hybrid learning is able to return on Feb. 8 for all public school students.
- Albuquerque Public Schools won’t reopen in-person learning on Feb. 8, but the board will meet on Feb. 3, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools will reevaluate its hybrid plans during the district’s next board meeting on Feb. 2, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools also said they’re examining their options, and one is similar to the modified hybrid model the district used in October, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- School districts in San Juan County are also evaluating, with Aztec Municipal School District allowing the first group of students to return on Feb. 8, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Los Lunas and Belen Consolidated Schools issued a statement that they are assessing plans for reentry to in-person learning, the Valencia County News-Bulletin reported.
- The Los Alamos Public Schools board president said the board will meet on Feb. 9 to discuss the plans for reopening to in-person learning.
- Santa Fe Prep, a private school, has students spend one week on campus with two weeks at home, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Legislators might mandate an expanded school year next year, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell attended an event with no social distancing or enforcement of a mask mandate this weekend, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- Santa Fe police will begin to crack down on those who violate the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- A shipping and printing business in Rio Rancho that opened in February was finding out how to survive during the pandemic, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The Student Activities Center at the University of New Mexico will organize “Lobo Social Packs” to help students socialize safely, both in-person and virtually, the Daily Lobo reported.