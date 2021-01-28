1 hour ago
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/28/21 edition)

  • Seven counties reached the “yellow” benchmark and one remained in green, but many counties are approaching yellow status. Read more here.
  • As of Tuesday, the state said it had administered 216,913 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (7,333 more than announced on Monday) out of the 235,025 doses it has received from the federal government. The state had administered 63,453 doses in the previous seven days.
  • A four year old was released from the hospital after a nine-month hospital stay for COVID-19, which included more than five months in the pediatric ICU, KRQE-TV reported.
  • School districts throughout the state responded to the news that hybrid learning is able to return on Feb. 8 for all public school students.
  • Legislators might mandate an expanded school year next year, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell attended an event with no social distancing or enforcement of a mask mandate  this weekend, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
  • Navajo Nation health officials reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to COVID-19.
  • Santa Fe police will begin to crack down on those who violate the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
  • A shipping and printing business in Rio Rancho that opened in February was finding out how to survive during the pandemic, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
  • The Student Activities Center at the University of New Mexico will organize “Lobo Social Packs” to help students socialize safely, both in-person and virtually, the Daily Lobo reported.