Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (1/29/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, extending the streak of days with 1,000 or fewer cases. DOH also reported 28 additional deaths related to the disease. As of Thursday, 556 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
- As of Thursday, had processed 239,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 13,519 from the total on Wednesday, out of the 276,850 doses received from the federal government, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website. The state has now administered 60,316 doses in the last seven days.
- The total number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 1,000 on the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Times reported.
- Twelve kids, through the public radio show “The Children’s Hour,” interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Los Lunas Public Schools wants to provide hybrid schooling by late February, KOB-TV reported.
- One unnamed Republican member of the House and four others in the Roundhouse have tested positive for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Earlier this week, Republican lawmakers voted against rules to allow legislators to participate via Zoom. Read the Santa Fe New Mexican story on that here.
- The Pueblo of Acoma sued the federal government over the closure of the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Hospital, KRQE-TV reported.
- It’s not clear what guidelines will be for prep sports, but preparations are in place for their return, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Taos News wrote about the COVID-19 protocols in place at Taos Ski Valley.
- Elementary school students in Socorro returned to hybrid learning, Socorro’s El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- A bill to allow alcohol delivery passed its first committee, KOB-TV reported.
- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima wants local banks and credit unions to provide “appropriate lines of credit” to local restaurants for the city’s pandemic meal voucher program, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Nation has sent out 120,000 Hardship Assistance checks as of Thursday, with 80,000 more coming at the end of the week, the Navajo Times reported.
- Some of those who applied to the Navajo Nation’s hardship assistance program could receive duplicate checks, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.