Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/1/21 edition)

- This weekend, the state Department of Health reported 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The average number of deaths has also seen a drop, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard added a lot more information late last week, with county level data and data on how many people received their first and second shots.
- As of Sunday, the state had administered 274,497 total doses, 213,627 of which were first doses and 60,870 of which were second doses. This is out of hte 278,800 doses the state has received. The state administered 61,166 doses in the previous seven days.
- House Republicans sued the Legislature, alleging COVID-safe rules put in place for this year’s legislative session violate the state constitution. Read more here.
- Bernalillo County will offer a COVID-19 vaccine location at the Hispanic Cultural Center, KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico In Depth wrote about how legislators and lobbyists are dealing with the pandemic.
- Teachers expressed concern about returning to in-person instruction before they are vaccinated, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Hobbs Municipal Schools will have students return to in-person learning on Feb. 8, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Hobbs News-Sun spoke to those who have dealt with contracting COVID-19, including some who are dealing with the impacts weeks or months after they tested positive.
- The Roswell Independent School District will speak about moving to a hybrid model during their meeting on Tuesday, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- The state Department of Tourism developed a formula for measuring the impact COVID-19 has had on tourism in New Mexico, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press reported on Grant County’s move from “red” to “yellow” restrictions.
- Otero County Commissioner County Griffin was held in isolation for two weeks after he refused to take a COVID-19 test, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- A medical cannabis shop in Rio Rancho has done well during the pandemic, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.