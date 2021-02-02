Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/2/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- On Monday, the trend of lower COVID-19 cases continued, with 487 cases of the disease and 12 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard on Monday showed 277,141 total doses administered (2,644 more than Sunday), including 215,653 first doses and 61,488 second doses. The state has administered 62,268 doses in the last seven days. The state has received 278,800 doses from the federal government. The CDC website said it has distributed 317,900 doses; the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the total doses sent, while the state lists the total doses received.
- New Mexico adopted the CDC guidance on second doses, KRQE-TV reported, which say the state should try to keep to 21 days for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after the first shot and 28 days for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine after the first shot. But if it’s not possible, the second doses can happen up to 42 days after the first shot.
- A clinical trial for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will begin at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque this week, KOAT-TV reported.
- The state Supreme Court declined to block the House’s pandemic rules that Republicans said violated the state constitution, but ordered “an expedited response” by Feb. 7, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The state Senate met in person on Monday, KOB-TV reported.
- The Silver Schools Board of Education gave the go-ahead for middle and high schools to go to a hybrid model, which includes in-person learning, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools’ board of education discussed their plans for a hybrid reopening on Monday, including the challenges over high schoolers and their different schedules, KRQE-TV reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools will talk about a possible return to in-person learning through a hybrid model on Tuesday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Roswell Independent School District will also meet to discuss a hybrid model for students on Tuesday, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- The Town of Taos will ramp up its COVID-19 testing efforts, the Taos News reported.
- The City of Santa Fe will being regularly testing city employees for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The New Mexico Activities Association allowed most fall high school sports to begin on Feb. 22 with boys and girls soccer returning on March 1, though there are still some questions that need to be answered, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The remote benefit concert for New Mexico food banks will have some big names, including The Chicks, David Byrne of Talking Heads and Jackson Browne, Rolling Stone reported. The concert will take place on Feb. 13, and will also have appearances by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Game of Thrones author and Santa Fe resident George R.R. Martin.
- Topgolf announced that it will open its Albuquerque entertainment center with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in place, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- Funeral procedures have changed in Eddy County because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. This includes the 100 who have died from COVID-19 in the last eleven months.