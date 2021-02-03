Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/3/21 edition)

New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney told state lawmakers his agency needs more staffing to inspect worker safety violations, ensure businesses are preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and better protect the state's air and water quality. Kenney implored members of the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday to approve a $3.7 million increase in the Environment Department's budget for fiscal year 2022, saying it would beef up understaffed teams that probe workplace safety issues. The increase would raise the agency's general fund budget to $16.8 million and be on par with the 28 percent bump the governor has proposed. "That is, all things considered, a very modest increase," Kenney said.