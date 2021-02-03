Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/3/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- DOH reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 15 additional deaths related to the disease. The number of cases was the lowest one-day total since Oct. 13. The number of hospitalizations edged up to 492 after hitting months-long lows the previous two days.
- The case count is at its lowest average since mid-October, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican covered the change in how floor sessions are handled during the pandemic.
- As school districts look to reentry to in-person learning, school districts are facing staffing shortfalls, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Public Schools board voted to allow “increased opportunities for face-to-face instruction,” the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. It includes allowing pre-K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students to return the week of Feb. 22, with other grades returning on March 1.
- On Tuesday, Las Cruces Public Schools announced an educational assistant at Centennial High School passed away last week from COVID-19 complications, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Alamogordo Public Schools will have elementary schools return to in-person instruction on Feb. 22, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- Albert Hale, the second president of the Navajo Nation, died from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 70, the Navajo Times reported.
- The Navajo Nation Council passed legislation that would allow for fines for those who break curfew, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Bernalillo County is offering temporary hotel vouchers to homeless families during the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- An O’Reilly auto parts store in Lovington received $242,000 in penalties for allowing employees to work with COVID-19 symptoms, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team canceled its games against San Diego State because they might not have enough players to play as some opt out or will decide whether or not to opt out of the season, the Albuquerque Journal reported. This could end the season for the team, which has been playing out-of-state because of New Mexico’s public health order.