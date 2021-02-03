Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/4/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations. Read more on the positive news here, including on the numbers from Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The state vaccine efforts reached 291,742 as of Wednesday, 7,585 more than reported on Tuesday. This includes 224,636 1st doses and 67,106 second doses. This is out of the 316,150 doses the federal government have sent to New Mexico. This includes 60,299 in the last seven days.
- More than one quarter of those 75 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Taos News wrote that there is confusion with Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos about the vaccination plans.
- President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation, which opens up federal funding for the Nation and certain private non-profits, FEMA announced on Wednesday.
- KUNM-FM will talk about students returning to the classroom today at 8 a.m.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote more about the Las Cruces Public Schools plans to return to in-person learning through the hybrid model.
- A meeting by the Albuquerque Public Schools board went late into the night on whether or not to come back as part of a hybrid model and, if so, how to do so, KOB-TV reported.
- Las Vegas City Schools will remain in remote learning for the remainder of the school year, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- One legislator wants to examine the idea of outdoor classrooms, KRQE-TV reported.
- A House committee passed a bill that would limit the governor’s powers after a declared state of emergency, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Health officials said that New Mexicans should avoid gathering in groups to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, KOB-TV reported.
- The Grant County Administration Building closed down because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News asked DOH about the low number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Doña Ana County compared to other areas of the state.
- Before the pandemic, things were improving for children in New Mexico, the latest Kids Count data book showed. Read more here.
- State museums and cultural sites will reopen, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- DOH sent a text message to all of those who have fully registered for a COVID-19 vaccine to let them know they were on the list and would be told when an appointment was available, KRQE-TV reported.