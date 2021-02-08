Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/8/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- This weekend, the state reported 773 hospitalizations for COVID-19 and 21 deaths related to the disease. Read more details here. Sunday’s 349 cases were the fewest reported in a single day since Oct. 11. Oct. 11 was also a Sunday, when there are typically fewer test results posted.
- The New Mexico Department of Health said that, as of Sunday, the state had administered 340,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (20,215 more than Friday), with 251,990 as first doses (9,849 more than Friday) and 88,027 as second doses (10,336 more than Friday). This is out of the 460,725 doses that the state has received from the federal government. The state has administered 61,193 doses in the last 7 days.
- Of those, 193,566 doses went to those between the ages of 16 and 59, 73,431 to those between the ages of 60 and 74 and 72,931 went to those 75 years old or older.
- Some in New Mexico are traveling to Texas to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- While the state has emphasized COVID-19 testing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only those who have symptoms, those who came into close contact with someone with COVID-19, those who are scheduled for surgery or those who live or work in a congregate setting should be tested. The Albuquerque Journal looked at the divide.
- As the pandemic and economic fallout continues, nonprofits in Santa Fe are stretched as they try to meet demand for those who need food assistance, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some students in New Mexico are headed back to the classroom on Monday, KRQE-TV reported.
- One bill in the Legislature would keep school funding steady despite the drops in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Albuquerque Public Schools is asking the state to allow students to be able to participate in athletics even if schools themselve remain in remote-only learning, KUNM-FM reported.
- The Roswell Independent School District’s board will hear more about the hybrid model at its meeting on Tuesday, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- Isleta Casino will reopen after a vote by the tribal council, KRQE-TV reported.
- Bernalillo County appears poised to move from “red” to “yellow” COVID-19 restrictions Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said last week, which would allow businesses to open up more, including with limited indoor dining, The Paper reported.
- Bernalillo County will offer financial relief for those who are not eligible for stimulus or unemployment funds, KRQE-TV reported.
- The UNM men’s basketball team will play its final six regular-season games in Colorado, including two games against Wyoming which are designated at home games. The team will play these two games at the Air Force Academy, the Albuquerque Journal reported.