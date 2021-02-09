Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/9/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported another low number of COVID-19 cases: Just 315 new cases, the fewest in a single day since Oct. 11. The state also reported 13 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The state reported they had administered 342,088 total doses of COVID-19 (2,041 more than Sunday), including 252,880 first doses (+890) and 89,208 second doses (+1,181). In the last seven days, the state has administered 60,581 in the last seven days. This is out of the 364,875 doses the state has received from the federal government.
- The state will adjust the way it reports the COVID-19 vaccines at the county level beginning on Tuesday, DOH announced Monday. As of Monday, the reports use the numbers of cases administered in each county. Beginning Tuesday they will begin generating reports based on the residency of the person who received the dose.
- Officials at large hospital systems in New Mexico said they hope the supply of vaccines will start to catch up to the demand, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. One official also said they wouldn’t discourage New Mexicans from traveling to other states, like Texas, to get vaccinated.
- About half of school districts in the state returned to some in-person learning on Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Santa Fe Public School’s board said middle and high school students will be able to return to the in-person learning as part of a voluntary hybrid model beginning Feb. 22, KOB-TV reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools’ board also discussed a hybrid learning plan, KOB-TV reported.
- The state Public Education Department is seeking a federal waiver over testing during the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Democratic legislators responded to the Republican lawsuit over the rules in place for the legislative session related to COVID-19, which include allowing legislators to participate remotely. See what they said, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
- COVID-19 restrictions have hurt the Gila Regional Medical Center’s fiscal recovery, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- KUNM-FM spoke to the owner of Tio David’s Peruvian Flavor about the difficulties of opening a restaurant during the pandemic.