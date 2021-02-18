Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/18/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- While the state is among the best in the nation when it comes to administering the doses it receives from the federal government, the state DOH secretary-designate still said the limiting factor is the number of vaccines the state receives. Read more here.
- The vaccine supplies are slowly increasing, however, including with several thousand more doses next week than the state received this week, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The state Human Services Department Secretary predicted that a majority of counties in New Mexico would be at the yellow or green level next week, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- On Wednesday, the state reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 and twelve additional deaths. The number of those hospitalized in New Mexico also continued its drop, to 280 people.
- The state’s economic outlook improved again, according to revenue projections provided to the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Public Schools board voted against a motion to return to hybrid learning, which would mean the state’s largest school district will remain virtual until the end of the year, KOB-TV reported.
- Most school districts in northern New Mexico will at least open high schools to hybrid learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Quay County saw a big increase in vaccinations last week, thanks in part to vaccination events in Tucumcari and Logan, the Quay County Sun reported.
- The state Natural History Museum reopened on Wednesday, KRQE-TV reported.
- The NMAA is waiting to make schedules for athletics until districts decide whether they will have athletics this year, KRQE-TV reported; the state will only allow prep athletics to occur if the school is in a hybrid model.
- Popejoy Hall is hopeful that events will be able to return to the venue this year, KOB-TV reported.