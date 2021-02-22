Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/22/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths related to the disease on Saturday and Sunday. Read more details here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would veto a bill that limited her powers in a public health emergency, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- COVID-19 restrictions have made it so the public is unable to physically be in the Roundhouse for the legislative session, and the Santa Fe New Mexican looked at how virtual efforts to keep the public involved are seen by legislators and others.
- Another Las Cruces Public Schools educator died from complications related to COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the plans for a return to in-person learning at Santa Fe Public Schools.
- A KUNM-FM reporter reported on a trip to Texas to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
- A drive-thru clinic at the V.A. Hospital in Albuquerque gave 1,000 veterans COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to the disease on Saturday and 27 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Sunday.
- A protest of about 200 people outside the Albuquerque Public Schools headquarters sought to pressure the district into going into a hybrid model that would let schools participate in prep sports, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Taos Municipal Schools Superintendent answered questions about the return to in-person learning through a hybrid model in the Taos News.
- One student athlete’s family moved to Kansas City to be able to play sports, KOB-TV reported.
- The general manager of a hardware store in Los Alamos said there has been an 80 percent increase in paint sales since the start of the pandemic.