Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/24/21 edition)

Legislation that supporters say would modernize wildlife management in New Mexico but opponents counter would hurt outfitters who operate on public lands has stalled on a tie vote in a Senate committee. "My district is parts of six counties — it is all rural — and I, in this case, I'm going to have to support my constituents," Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, told other members of the Senate Conservation Committee on Tuesday before joining with three Republicans to table the 241-page bill.